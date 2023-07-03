PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
South Mecklenburg High student drowns in Lake Norman, sources say

The search started Saturday afternoon.
“Keith was a fighter and we already miss him terribly,” read the description of a GoFundMe page.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The boater who went missing in Lake Norman has been found dead, according to Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue.

The search for the boater began Saturday night and ended around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officials with N.C. Wildlife said the victim was 16 years old.

Multiple sources, including friends, coaches, and an official GoFundMe page, confirmed his name was Keith Austin.

A fundraiser has been started to help the family of Keith Austin.
A fundraiser has been started to help the family of Keith Austin.(eyJpdiI6InR4UDJxUVBGeGo0ZkZzRGdGSU1EeHc9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoib0hoSDlsdnJDcERLUHNHMVptdUNsMnpQRGl2ZXdDM0RrdHFpN2I3MGVaQnZCRG05K1o1MFJkK3FmK1hxVFN5bCIsIm1hYyI6IjI0YzMwN2VjNGIxMjRlNzM3OWUzMjY5YmYzOTU5ZTY2YTE3NTdlODA0ZDVjZTE4YzA0NWJiNjA1MWY2Y2QxZWQiLCJ0YWciOiIifQ==)

NC Wildlife officials tell WBTV it appears the teen jumped off the sailboat. While swimming back, he became in distress and went underwater before anyone could turn the boat back around to get to him.

Officials also said he was not wearing a life jacket and did know how to swim.

Crews with Sherills Ford – Terrell Fire and Rescue, Cornelius Police Department, Mooresville Fire-Rescue, Denver Fire Department, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, and NC Wildlife Resources Commission all helped in the search.

His family has been notified, according to the NC Wildlife Commission.

South Mecklenburg High School Principal Mark Angerer sent a note to families sharing the news of Austin’s death.

The death of a child is always a sad and troubling event and can often have a profound effect on the student’s friends and classmates. It is extremely important for children to have an opportunity to talk through their feelings and reactions in an age-appropriate manner,” the message read, in part.

According to the principal, grief counseling services are always available for any student or staff member who needs it. Angerer said they are planning a memorial to remember Austin, “a student-athlete and friend to many.”

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the boater did not know how to swim. Officials noted he did know how to swim.

