PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Soccer fans flock to Bank of America Stadium for Gold Cup

Supporters from Honduras, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago took over Uptown to watch their national teams play in the Queen City.
Supporters from Honduras, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago took over Uptown to watch their...
Supporters from Honduras, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago took over Uptown to watch their national teams play in the Queen City.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time in history, the U-S Men’s National Soccer team took to the pitch at Bank of America Stadium in tonight’s final match of the Gold Cup group stage.

Fans flocked from all around the country and around the world to see their teams play here in the Queen City, bringing a unique and unmistakable energy to Uptown.

Team U.S.A had already clinched its spot in the knockout stage next round, so this match was more about just clinching that top spot coming out of the group but even if the game didn’t have that much consequence, tonight still brought out the best of the soccer fans from in and around the Carolinas.

Bank of America Stadium has grown accustomed to rowdy soccer crowds these last few years, but Sunday night’s Gold Cup matches brought a little more international flavor.

Supporters from Honduras, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago took over Uptown to watch their national teams play in the Queen City.

Blanketing the streets with flags and showing their culture with every airhorn blow.

“To be honest I didn’t know we had this many Honduran people… so it’s very exciting to see my own culture,” said Juan Acosta, Born In Honduras.

A night of unity, centered around cheering for the same team.

“It is something good to see, considering with the turmoil that’s going on at home. To see the unity here, coming here to support Haiti, is amazing,” said Myriam Johnson, Born in Haiti

And the U.S faithful also showed out in full force to support the red, white, and blue.

With this being the U.S Men’s first trip to the Queen City, young fans like Noah Tucker from Wilmington got to finally see their heroes play in-person.

“I’m like really really excited, this is my first time. And I’m just excited to see the game and stuff like that,” said Noah Tucker, U.S. Soccer Supporter From Wilmington.

While veterans like Marcus “Eagleman” Cranston have followed team U.S.A from city-to-city for years.

“This is not the first time that we’ve been to a new city, with a new MLS, and you know every time you go and it’s the first time, you can just see that buzz,” said Marcus “Eagleman” Cranston, U.S. Soccer Supporter from Las Vegas.

Four nations under the bright lights of Bank of America Stadium, and the many cultures of Charlotte taking center stage.

“I like how soccer is pulling out our international community in a very interesting and awesome way, we’re proud to be a part of it,” said James Ward, U.S. Soccer Supporter From Charlotte.

Team U.S.A did indeed claim that top spot out of the group with a convincing win over Trinidad and Tobago by a score of 6-0.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered
North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating
The Vault, at Bank of America Stadium. A new premium space for fans enjoying sports at the...
Panthers-Charlotte current stadium agreement ends. Could the Panthers relocate?
The U.S. Whitewater Center's plan for its Fourth of July fireworks display has raised concerns...
County pulls permit for Whitewater Center’s July 4 fireworks display
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Fury 325 Shut down, visitors noticed crack on famous park ride

Latest News

The shooting happened near the 4900 block of Crestmont Drive.
1 person shot in East Charlotte
A homeless person lies on the sidewalk while holding a water bottle, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in...
Excessive heat warnings remain in many areas of US through Monday
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
6 dead, deputies investigating murder, fire in Colleton Co.
North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating