Soccer fans flock to Bank of America Stadium for Gold Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time in history, the U-S Men’s National Soccer team took to the pitch at Bank of America Stadium in tonight’s final match of the Gold Cup group stage.

Fans flocked from all around the country and around the world to see their teams play here in the Queen City, bringing a unique and unmistakable energy to Uptown.

Team U.S.A had already clinched its spot in the knockout stage next round, so this match was more about just clinching that top spot coming out of the group but even if the game didn’t have that much consequence, tonight still brought out the best of the soccer fans from in and around the Carolinas.

Bank of America Stadium has grown accustomed to rowdy soccer crowds these last few years, but Sunday night’s Gold Cup matches brought a little more international flavor.

Supporters from Honduras, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago took over Uptown to watch their national teams play in the Queen City.

Blanketing the streets with flags and showing their culture with every airhorn blow.

“To be honest I didn’t know we had this many Honduran people… so it’s very exciting to see my own culture,” said Juan Acosta, Born In Honduras.

A night of unity, centered around cheering for the same team.

“It is something good to see, considering with the turmoil that’s going on at home. To see the unity here, coming here to support Haiti, is amazing,” said Myriam Johnson, Born in Haiti

And the U.S faithful also showed out in full force to support the red, white, and blue.

With this being the U.S Men’s first trip to the Queen City, young fans like Noah Tucker from Wilmington got to finally see their heroes play in-person.

“I’m like really really excited, this is my first time. And I’m just excited to see the game and stuff like that,” said Noah Tucker, U.S. Soccer Supporter From Wilmington.

While veterans like Marcus “Eagleman” Cranston have followed team U.S.A from city-to-city for years.

“This is not the first time that we’ve been to a new city, with a new MLS, and you know every time you go and it’s the first time, you can just see that buzz,” said Marcus “Eagleman” Cranston, U.S. Soccer Supporter from Las Vegas.

Four nations under the bright lights of Bank of America Stadium, and the many cultures of Charlotte taking center stage.

“I like how soccer is pulling out our international community in a very interesting and awesome way, we’re proud to be a part of it,” said James Ward, U.S. Soccer Supporter From Charlotte.

Team U.S.A did indeed claim that top spot out of the group with a convincing win over Trinidad and Tobago by a score of 6-0.

