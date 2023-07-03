PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
President Biden to visit South Carolina on Thursday

President Joe Biden will be in the Palmetto State this week.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden will be in the Palmetto State this week.

Biden will travel to South Carolina on Thursday, almost a week after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Marine Corps graduates in Parris Island.

Republican presidential hopefuls have visited the state for weeks with the most recent being former president Donald Trump, who held a campaign rally in Pickens on Saturday.

Other Republican hopefuls, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have all made stops in South Carolina in recent months setting the state up to become a battleground in a crowded Republican field.

South Carolina also factors to be an important state for Democrats.

In February, Democrats approved a reordering of its 2024 presidential primary by replacing Iowa with South Carolina.

Biden won the South Carolina Democratic Primary in 2020 after dismal finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire and a distant second-place finish in Nevada.

The shake-up is meant to empower Black and other minority voters.

Details and the location of Biden’s visit have not been released.

