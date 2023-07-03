Police: Man killed in Salisbury shooting, homicide investigation underway

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man died from his injuries after a late-night shooting in Salisbury on Sunday, authorities said.

According to Salisbury Police, officers were called to West Jake Alexander Boulevard around 11:47 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found Otha Keith Sherrill, 49, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Novant Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the department.

No suspects have been identified and no one has been taken into custody at this time.

Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the surrounding community.

Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 638-5333 or 704-638-5262.

