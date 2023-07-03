PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Man killed in Salisbury shooting, homicide investigation underway

Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the surrounding community.
Salisbury Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night.
Salisbury Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man died from his injuries after a late-night shooting in Salisbury on Sunday, authorities said.

According to Salisbury Police, officers were called to West Jake Alexander Boulevard around 11:47 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found Otha Keith Sherrill, 49, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Novant Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the department.

No suspects have been identified and no one has been taken into custody at this time.

Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the surrounding community.

Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 638-5333 or 704-638-5262.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Fury 325 Shut down, visitors noticed crack on famous park ride
The search started Saturday afternoon.
Missing boater in Lake Norman found dead, authorities confirm
One of the three is in custody, according to police.
Juveniles named suspects in Monroe hotel homicide
The report provided to the county sheriff’s office from Steveron’s family suggests she ran away...
Rowan deputies search for missing Salisbury teenager

Latest News

Firefighters needed about half an hour to control the fire.
Matthews Harris Teeter warehouse damaged by fire
In the last week alone, gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach have fallen 10.0 cents per gallon, now...
SC, NC gas prices drop amid July 4 travel surge
Carowinds announced the park will expand to year-round operations in 2023.
Department of Labor to inspect Carowinds’ Fury 325 after crack discovered in support beam
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
President Biden to visit South Carolina on Thursday