PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Over 20 rip current rescues reported near Myrtle Beach Sunday

WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in...
WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place again for Monday.(WTVY)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Around the Myrtle Beach area alone, there were a total of 22 rip current rescues on Sunday.

That is according to data submitted to the National Weather Service by the Horry County Beach Patrol.

Data also shows there were a total of 124 rip current rescues from Wrightsville Beach to Litchfield Beach.

WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place again for Monday.

If you are caught in a rip current, don’t fight the current, but instead, swim out of it and then to shore.

If you can’t escape the current, then float or tread water and call or wave for assistance.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating
A fundraiser has been started to help the family of Keith Austin.
Missing boater in Lake Norman confirmed to be 16 years old, sources say
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Fury 325 Shut down, visitors noticed crack on famous park ride
One of the three is in custody, according to police.
Juveniles named suspects in Monroe hotel homicide
The report provided to the county sheriff’s office from Steveron’s family suggests she ran away...
Rowan deputies search for missing Salisbury teenager

Latest News

Salisbury Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night.
Police: Man killed in Salisbury shooting, homicide investigation underway
A fundraiser has been started to help the family of Keith Austin.
Missing boater in Lake Norman confirmed to be 16 years old, sources say
Police: Man killed in Salisbury shooting, homicide investigation underway
Firefighters needed about half an hour to control the fire.
Matthews Harris Teeter warehouse damaged by fire