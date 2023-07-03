PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

1 person shot in East Charlotte

The shooting happened near the 4900 block of Crestmont Drive.
The shooting happened near the 4900 block of Crestmont Drive.
The shooting happened near the 4900 block of Crestmont Drive.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is now in the hospital following a shooting in East Charlotte.

According to medic, the shooting happened near the 4900 block of Crestmont Drive.

The person shot has been transported to the hospital. We will continue to keep you updated with more information regarding the shooting.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered
North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating
The Vault, at Bank of America Stadium. A new premium space for fans enjoying sports at the...
Panthers-Charlotte current stadium agreement ends. Could the Panthers relocate?
The U.S. Whitewater Center's plan for its Fourth of July fireworks display has raised concerns...
County pulls permit for Whitewater Center’s July 4 fireworks display
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Fury 325 Shut down, visitors noticed crack on famous park ride

Latest News

Supporters from Honduras, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago took over Uptown to watch their...
Soccer fans flock to Bank of America Stadium for Gold Cup
A homeless person lies on the sidewalk while holding a water bottle, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in...
Excessive heat warnings remain in many areas of US through Monday
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
6 dead, deputies investigating murder, fire in Colleton Co.
North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating