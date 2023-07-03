PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officials: 1 injured in southwest Charlotte house fire

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured in a fire early Monday morning in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire happened at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive, in a neighborhood off Erwin Drive.

Crews said it took about 30 firefighters and 17 minutes to get the fire under control.

One person was treated for burns.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

