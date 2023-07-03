Officials: 1 injured in southwest Charlotte house fire
The fire happened in a neighborhood off Erwin Drive.
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured in a fire early Monday morning in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
The fire happened at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive, in a neighborhood off Erwin Drive.
Crews said it took about 30 firefighters and 17 minutes to get the fire under control.
One person was treated for burns.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.