Officials: 1 injured in southwest Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured in a fire early Monday morning in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire happened at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive, in a neighborhood off Erwin Drive.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 14200 block Arbor Ridge Dr. Images from fire. pic.twitter.com/hryQ0zXtfA — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 3, 2023

Crews said it took about 30 firefighters and 17 minutes to get the fire under control.

One person was treated for burns.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.