PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Matthews Harris Teeter warehouse damaged by fire

Firefighters needed about half an hour to control the fire.
Firefighters needed about half an hour to control the fire.
Firefighters needed about half an hour to control the fire.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Matthews, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harris Teeter sign warehouse in Matthews was damaged by a fire.

According to town officials, the fire broke out at 2:11 a.m.

The warehouse is located on Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

[Firefighters: Charlotte house fire set intentionally]

Matthews Fire Department personnel found a dumpster and tractor-trailer on fire at the outside of the building. Damage was contained to the two, the immediate area of the warehouse and a little to the inside, firefighters said.

Sprinklers took care of the fire inside, but crews needed around half an hour to control the outside.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Fury 325 Shut down, visitors noticed crack on famous park ride
The search started Saturday afternoon.
Missing boater in Lake Norman found dead, authorities confirm
One of the three is in custody, according to police.
Juveniles named suspects in Monroe hotel homicide
The report provided to the county sheriff’s office from Steveron’s family suggests she ran away...
Rowan deputies search for missing Salisbury teenager

Latest News

Salisbury Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night.
Police: Man killed in Salisbury shooting, homicide investigation underway
In the last week alone, gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach have fallen 10.0 cents per gallon, now...
SC, NC gas prices drop amid July 4 travel surge
Carowinds announced the park will expand to year-round operations in 2023.
Department of Labor to inspect Carowinds’ Fury 325 after crack discovered in support beam
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
President Biden to visit South Carolina on Thursday