Matthews Harris Teeter warehouse damaged by fire

Matthews, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harris Teeter sign warehouse in Matthews was damaged by a fire.

According to town officials, the fire broke out at 2:11 a.m.

The warehouse is located on Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

Matthews Fire Department personnel found a dumpster and tractor-trailer on fire at the outside of the building. Damage was contained to the two, the immediate area of the warehouse and a little to the inside, firefighters said.

Sprinklers took care of the fire inside, but crews needed around half an hour to control the outside.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

