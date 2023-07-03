PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man shot in Statesville, police say

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on N. Tradd Street.
The shooting happened Monday afternoon on N. Tradd Street.
The shooting happened Monday afternoon on N. Tradd Street.(Live 5/File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is injured after he was shot Monday afternoon in Statesville, according to the Statesville Police Department.

The shooting happened on N. Tradd Street around 4 p.m. Police said they found a man lying in a driveway after he was shot in the leg.

According to police, he was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by Iredell County EMS to be treated for injuries.

Police said at this point in the investigation, this shooting is unrelated to another shooting Saturday morning on Hill Terrace and appears to be isolated.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
Coroner’s office confirms 5 people killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash
Keith Austin was a student-athlete at South Mecklenburg High School.
South Mecklenburg High student drowns in Lake Norman, sources say
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Carowinds Fury 325 shut down after visitors notice crack on rollercoaster
One of the three is in custody, according to police.
Juveniles named suspects in Monroe hotel homicide
The report provided to the county sheriff’s office from Steveron’s family suggests she ran away...
Rowan deputies search for missing Salisbury teenager

Latest News

People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
Coroner’s office confirms 5 people killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash
Keith Austin was a student-athlete at South Mecklenburg High School.
South Mecklenburg High student drowns in Lake Norman, sources say
“We’re not out here to bust up everybody’s fun, we’re here to make sure everybody is safe,"...
Iredell Sheriff’s lake patrol preaches safety on busy boating week
Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam