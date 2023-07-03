Man shot in Statesville, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is injured after he was shot Monday afternoon in Statesville, according to the Statesville Police Department.

The shooting happened on N. Tradd Street around 4 p.m. Police said they found a man lying in a driveway after he was shot in the leg.

According to police, he was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by Iredell County EMS to be treated for injuries.

Police said at this point in the investigation, this shooting is unrelated to another shooting Saturday morning on Hill Terrace and appears to be isolated.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

