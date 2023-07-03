Iredell Sheriff’s Lake Patrol preaches safety on busy boating week

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deadly weekend on Lake Norman has Lake Patrol deputies talking about safety in what they say is the busiest week for boating. The body of 16-year-old Keith Austin, who friends say jumped over the side of a sailboat and disappeared underwater before anyone noticed, was recovered from the lake on Sunday afternoon.

Also this weekend, deputies say there was a nearly head-on crash involving two jet skis, fortunately, no one was hurt.

Deputies on the Lake Patrol on Lake Norman are ready for a busy week.

“We expect peak, peak boating numbers for sure,” said Deputy Brooks Weathers. “From the weekend going into Monday and Tuesday, Tuesday being the 4th we’re expecting to be as busy as it gets out here.”

They patrol the lake in 10 and 12 hour shifts. What is it they’re looking for?

“We look for everything from safety violations…we answer calls for service such as 911 calls,” Weathers added. We get calls for all sorts of things like stranded boaters, wake violations is another big one, so kind of the whole gamut. We’re not out here to bust up everybody’s fun, we’re here to make sure everybody is safe.”

Along with the fatal incident on Sunday, deputies investigated an accident involving personal watercraft. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but that isn’t usually the case.

“It’s the most rented thing out here and we see a lot of reckless stunts and things like that. People get too overconfident with the maneuverability of the personal watercraft. They like to spray each other, the problem is that brings you in really close proximity to the other person and it takes a split second for an accident to happen and that’s mostly how our accidents with personal watercraft, Weathers added. “We’ve had, I know, at least two so far this year. One was a very, very serious leg injury.”

For boaters, life jackets are the top priority.

“If we can preach anything it’s life jackets,” Weathers said.

And a boater heading out for fun on Monday agreed.

“You can see we have all the life jackets so the sheriff knows we are prepared for any emergency,” the boater said.

Traffic on the lake started picking up on Monday afternoon, and the lake patrol deputies say they’re hoping everyone stays safe.

“We know there’s going to be a lot of people out here and we just want everybody to be safe,” Weathers said. “Having a life jacket for every person that’s going to be on your vessel, having some kind of noise device, be it a horn or a whistle. Make sure your fire extinguishers are working and make sure you have what’s called a type 4 throwable, which looks like a throw cushion, and if you have all that stuff you’re legal, and you’ll also have all the safety equipment you need out here.”

