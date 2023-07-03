PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Instead of fireworks, some cities are flying drones this Fourth of July

Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July. (Source: KMGH/BRIGHTFLIGHT DRONE SHOWS/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might see fewer fireworks in the sky this July 4th.

Several U.S. cities are swapping the Independence Day tradition with a drone light show instead.

Salt Lake City, Utah, tried out the alternative celebration over the weekend.

The mayor said the new format was to minimize fire danger and lessen air quality problems.

Other cities are also choosing the quieter and more environmentally friendly option.

In Colorado, the city of Boulder is opting for its first nighttime drone show.

And in California, Lake Tahoe, La Jolla and Ocean Beach are using drones to illuminate the sky with aerial animation and graphics instead of pyrotechnics.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
4 killed, 1 hurt after North Myrtle Beach plane crash, FAA confirms
A fundraiser has been started to help the family of Keith Austin.
Missing boater in Lake Norman confirmed to be 16 years old, sources say
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Fury 325 Shut down, visitors noticed crack on famous park ride
One of the three is in custody, according to police.
Juveniles named suspects in Monroe hotel homicide
The report provided to the county sheriff’s office from Steveron’s family suggests she ran away...
Rowan deputies search for missing Salisbury teenager

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
4 killed, 1 hurt after North Myrtle Beach plane crash, FAA confirms
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van
Actor Kevin Spacey, center, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in...
One of Kevin Spacey’s accusers describes the Oscar-winning actor as a ‘slippery, snaky’ predator to avoid
A body was found inside a barrel at Lake Thicketty.
Police: Body found inside barrel floating in lake, man charged