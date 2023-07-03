PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Health officials offer ways to beat the heat this 4th of July

Tips for enjoying the holiday festivities while keeping you and your family safe in extreme heat conditions.
Novant Health reminded everyone to remember heat affects everyone.
By Claire Kopsky
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fort Mill, S.C. (WBTV) - A Heat Advisory Monday required Carolinas residents to plan to sweat and take steps to stay safe throughout the holiday week.

Novant Health and South Carolina’s Department of Health recommended the following tips:

  • Drink two to four glasses (16 oz) of water every hour
  • Sugary drinks, caffeine and alcoholic beverages actually dehydrate
  • Avoid strenuous activity throughout the day
  • Think about your skin and rub on sunscreen
  • Wear light-weight and light-colored long-sleeved clothes with SPF fabric to add a layer of protection
  • Find tents and other covered areas to cool off throughout the day
  • If you start to feel thirsty, weak, dizzy, confused or have a dry mouth, drink water and call 911

To read more about heat-related illnesses that some may encounter if they overheat, visit the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s website.

