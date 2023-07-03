Health officials offer ways to beat the heat this 4th of July

Fort Mill, S.C. (WBTV) - A Heat Advisory Monday required Carolinas residents to plan to sweat and take steps to stay safe throughout the holiday week.

Novant Health and South Carolina’s Department of Health recommended the following tips:

Drink two to four glasses (16 oz) of water every hour

Sugary drinks, caffeine and alcoholic beverages actually dehydrate

Avoid strenuous activity throughout the day

Think about your skin and rub on sunscreen

Wear light-weight and light-colored long-sleeved clothes with SPF fabric to add a layer of protection

Find tents and other covered areas to cool off throughout the day

If you start to feel thirsty, weak, dizzy, confused or have a dry mouth, drink water and call 911

Novant Health reminded everyone to remember heat affects everyone and to keep an eye on infants, small children and the elderly who have less personal regulation of their own heat than others.

To read more about heat-related illnesses that some may encounter if they overheat, visit the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s website.

