First Alert Weather Day issued for excessive heat

We could see a few severe afternoon storms today, too.
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to heat index values climbing to 105 degrees Monday afternoon.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to heat index values climbing to 105 degrees Monday afternoon.

  • First Alert Weather Day Monday: Heat Advisory, a few afternoon severe storms possible
  • Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hit-or-miss showers, and thunderstorms
  • Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated thunderstorms.

This pattern of hot and humid conditions along with chances for afternoon/evening storms will continue across the Carolinas through most of the week.

Hourly feels like temps
Hourly feels like temps(First Alert Weather)

The ridge of high pressure responsible for the heat and storm chances will stick around for another day or so. This will mean another afternoon/evening with the potential for a few severe storms, which could produce damaging wind and some large hail.

The Fourth of July is still on track to be hot and humid with some pop-up storms in the afternoon. Most of the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

On Wednesday and Thursday, some isolated storms will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Friday into next weekend, afternoon highs will not be as hot but will still climb into the upper 80s with chances for scattered storms in the afternoon.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

