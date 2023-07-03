First Alert Weather Day: Hot, humid, stormy for some

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our First Alert Weather Day continues as a Heat Advisory remains in place until 8 p.m. and a few severe storms remain possible.

TONIGHT: Few strong-severe storms, still hot

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Hot, humid, few storms

REST OF WEEK: Summer pattern continues

Large hail and damaging wind gusts remain the main concern through the rest of the night. Stay weather aware if you have any outdoor plans and be sure to move indoors if you hear thunder!

Temperatures will fall back into the mid-70s by Tuesday morning and we’ll be back into the low to mid-90s by Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rain and lightning could impact a few of our outdoor Fourth of July plans by the afternoon and early evening hours, with only a stray shower or storm possible by the time firework shows kick off.

Highs should hit the 90s for the Fourth of July. (Source: WBTV)

Our summertime pattern will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend with daily shower and thunderstorm chances and hot and humid conditions.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.