PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Excessive heat warnings remain in many areas of US through Monday

Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday.
A homeless person lies on the sidewalk while holding a water bottle, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in...
A homeless person lies on the sidewalk while holding a water bottle, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in downtown Los Angeles. Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(Damian Dovarganes | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday.

In Arizona’s largest metro area, Phoenix and surrounding communities flirted with a high of 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsuis) on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix is forecasting 116 degrees for Monday, just two degrees off the record high for that date set in 1907, before temperatures drop a few degrees for the next three days.

In Nevada, the first excessive heat warning of the summer runs through Monday evening for the Las Vegas metro area. Daytime cooling centers are open across the region.

It was 102 degrees Friday at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, ending a 294-day stretch of temperatures staying below 100.

The high in central Las Vegas was near 112 degrees Sunday, with 113 predicted for Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat wave baking much of interior California was expected to push the mercury past 105 degrees (40 Celsius) across the agricultural heart of the state.

A record of 111 degrees (44 Celsius) was marked Saturday in Paso Robles, surpassing a high of 107 (41 Celsius) set in 2013.

In Southern California, excessive heat warnings and advisories were extended through Monday for inland areas east of Los Angeles.

Elsewhere, the heat and severe weather remained a concern throughout the U.S. southeast.

Heat advisories remained in effect throughout the southeast Sunday while a severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 8 p.m. for parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee. Thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the region on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said 31 cows died in the northern Alabama town of Berlin during Saturday’s severe weather when lightning struck the tree they were hiding under.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered
North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating
The Vault, at Bank of America Stadium. A new premium space for fans enjoying sports at the...
Panthers-Charlotte current stadium agreement ends. Could the Panthers relocate?
The U.S. Whitewater Center's plan for its Fourth of July fireworks display has raised concerns...
County pulls permit for Whitewater Center’s July 4 fireworks display
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Fury 325 Shut down, visitors noticed crack on famous park ride

Latest News

A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
6 dead, 1 injured in Colleton Co. house fire, deputies say
North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating
Heat index values could reach as high as 105.
Scorching hot temperatures to start week, Heat Advisory in effect Monday
Heat index values could reach as high as 105.
Scorching hot temperatures to start week, Heat Advisory in effect Monday