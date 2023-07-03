Convicted felon, sex offender now faces charges of kidnapping and assault in domestic incident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man with an extensive criminal record and who is a registered sex offender, is facing new charges in a domestic incident.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s office, Thursday June, 29, deputies responded to an address off N. Main St in China Grove. They were responding to a call about a road rage incident involving a man in a white Dodge Durango who was reportedly pointing a gun at the caller.

Deputies found Matthew Parham, 31, at the scene in the white Durango. In the their report, deputies noted that “Parham seemed agitated.”

They say Parham denied having a gun and told them he was a convicted felon. He gave consent for them to search his vehicle, but no gun was found.

Deputies say Parham told them he was wanting to go to his father’s residence at Chalk Maple Road.

At 8:11 p.m., deputies say they were dispatched Chalk Maple Road for a domestic incident reportedly involving Parham and his wife. The call indicated that his wife “had a laceration on her head.”

Deputies arrived and approached the white Durango, and according to the report, a man walked out from another location to meet the deputy and told him that he was the one that had called 911.

This man then told deputies that Parham’s wife was inside the Durango, and that Parham had fled the scene into the woods.

The Durango was checked, but no one was found inside of it, according to deputies. The deputy then began looking for Parham and his wife and moments later medical personnel arrived and helped with the search.

The caller then told deputies Parham had fled behind a disabled vehicle at the rear of the property near the wood line. Deputies noticed movement in the woods at the rear of the residence.

The deputy ran toward the wood line where he located the wife, standing in the woods. The deputies directed her to medical personnel. Deputies were unable to locate Matthew Parham in the woods.

The victim told them that she and Parham were separated and that she had started seeing someone else. She said Parham had became enraged upon discovering this and “assaulted her by strangling her and pinning her to the bed.”

The woman reportedly said that Parham took her cell phone and then forcibly removed her from their residence and took her to the Chalk Maple Road address. She stated that Parham then told his father and the original caller to keep her at the house and not let her leave.

According to the victim, Parham had taken her phone and had began texting her new boyfriend in an attempt to get him to meet him somewhere “so that he could kill him.”

Deputies say Parham sent the text as if it was his wife, and it indicated that she was in danger. The new boyfriend then showed up at a location on Potneck Rd.

Deputies say they were told that’s when Parham came out with a black handgun and began shooting at the man. The man put his vehicle in reverse and tried to leave, according to the report. Parham allegedly began chasing him and at one point tried to block his path.

As the boyfriend tried to get away, he stated that Parham fired at him from the sunroof of his vehicle.

As the wife was being taken to the hospital, she told deputies that Parham called and stated that he was going “to shoot up the hospital.”

Rowan deputies alerted Kannapolis Police who then responded to the scene. Parham was discovered to be parked across the street from the Kannapolis Health Center in a Buick, but then reportedly fled the scene.

After a shirt pursuit, police used stop sticks to disable Parham’s car. Parham reportedly then fled on foot and was eventually apprehended with the assistance of a Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.

Deputies then had warrants issued for Matthew Parham for felony assault by strangulation, and second degree kidnapping.

Parham was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor in 2013. His past criminal record includes assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, larceny, and being a sex offender on a premises with a child present.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.