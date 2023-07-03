Attorney: Lawsuit filed against N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore ‘resolved’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – A lawsuit alleging North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore used his position to begin and maintain a sexual relationship with a state employee has been “resolved,” an attorney for the plaintiff says.

The lawsuit, filed June 18 in Wake County Superior Court, alleged that Moore has had an extramarital affair with the executive director of the N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court, Jamie Liles Lassiter, since 2019.

The lawsuit was filed by Lassiter’s estranged husband, Scott Lassiter.

Alicia Jurney, an attorney for Scott Lassiter, confirmed to WBTV on Monday that the case has been resolved. She did not confirm that any type of settlement had been reached.

No other details were immediately available.

Moore previously told WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner he had planned to file a response and countersuit in response to Lassiter’s complaint.

WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner sits down with House Speaker Tim Moore.

