PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Florida

Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.
Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.(Source: FDLE)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl missing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fernanda Arias was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville, authorities said. She is described as 4-foot-11, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Fernanda was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

She is believed to be in the company of Jorge Reyes, and they may be traveling in a dark-colored two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler. A description is not available for Reyes

If seen, do not approach. Instead, call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by calling (904) 630-0500

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Fury 325 Shut down, visitors noticed crack on famous park ride
The search started Saturday afternoon.
Missing boater in Lake Norman found dead, authorities confirm
One of the three is in custody, according to police.
Juveniles named suspects in Monroe hotel homicide
The report provided to the county sheriff’s office from Steveron’s family suggests she ran away...
Rowan deputies search for missing Salisbury teenager

Latest News

A police officer moves a scooter in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern...
Baltimore block party shooting shatters holiday weekend celebration, leaving 2 dead and 28 wounded
Salisbury Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night.
Police: Man killed in Salisbury shooting, homicide investigation underway
Firefighters needed about half an hour to control the fire.
Matthews Harris Teeter warehouse damaged by fire
In this photo released by the Laconia Fire Department, a vehicle sits inside a restaurant after...
Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29,...
Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling sue Harvard over legacy admissions