Search for missing boater on Lake Norman continues

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A water rescue is underway on Lake Norman.

Crews with Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue and Sherills Ford – Terrell Fire and Rescue are searching for a boater who went missing Saturday near marker D9 on the Mooresville side.

🚨🚨Water Rescue Update🚨🚨 Update: 7/2/2023 13:45 hours. Our members along with Sherrills Ford - Terrell Fire & Rescue... Posted by Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue on Sunday, July 2, 2023

The search continued Sunday near the D5 marker.

Crews are asking the public to avoid the area to give them space and prevent unnecessary wakes.

