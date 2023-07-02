Scorching hot temperatures to start week, Heat Advisory in effect Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The scorching hot temperatures will stick around through the beginning of the week. Another Heat Advisory has been issued for our area, starting at 10am for heat index values between 100 to 105.

First Alert Weather Day Monday : Heat Advisory, a few afternoon storms possible

Tuesday : Sun & clouds, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated thunderstorms.

This pattern of hot & humid conditions along with chances for afternoon/evening storms will continue across the Carolinas through most of the week. Tonight, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible early otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s. Monday morning will get off to a warm start with plenty of sunshine. In the afternoon, a few thunderstorms will be possible. Highs will range from the 80s in the mountains to 90s in Charlotte; heat index values could reach as high as 105.

The 4th of July is still on track to be hot and humid with some pop-up storms in the afternoon. Most of the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s. On Wednesday and Thursday some isolated storms will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Friday into next weekend, afternoon highs will not be as hot but will still climb into the upper 80s with chances for scattered storms in the afternoon.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.