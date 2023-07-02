Rowan deputies search for missing Salisbury teenager

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Rowan County are currently on the lookout for a missing teenager from Salisbury.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Tiffanee Lynn Steverson was last seen at her home on File Farm Road in Salisbury. The report provided to the county sheriff’s office from Steveron’s family suggests she ran away and is possibly in Charlotte.

Rowan Co. Sheriff is trying to find missing juvenile Tiffanee Lynn Steverson, 15, last seen at her home on File Farm Road in Salisbury. Family says she ran away and is possibly in Charlotte, NC. Anyone with info is asked to call Lt. Ryan Barkley (704-216-8711). pic.twitter.com/sACTz8W6C6 — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) July 2, 2023

Authorities are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Lt. Ryan Barkley or the Rowan County Sheriff’s office.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.