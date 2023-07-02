PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Rowan deputies search for missing Salisbury teenager

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Rowan County are currently on the lookout for a missing teenager from Salisbury.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Tiffanee Lynn Steverson was last seen at her home on File Farm Road in Salisbury. The report provided to the county sheriff’s office from Steveron’s family suggests she ran away and is possibly in Charlotte.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Lt. Ryan Barkley or the Rowan County Sheriff’s office.

