Missing boater in Lake Norman confirmed to be 16 years old, sources say

The search started Saturday afternoon.
The search for the boater began Saturday night and ended around 4 p.m. Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The boater who went missing in Lake Norman has been found dead, according to Cornelis-Lemley Fire Rescue.

Officials with NC Wildlife said the victim was 16 years old.

Multiple sources, including friends, coaches, and an official GoFundMe page confirmed his name was Keith Austin.

“Keith was a fighter and we already miss him terribly,” read the description of a GoFundMe page.

It appeared he jumped off the side of a sailboat but went underwater before the other people on the boat noticed, crews said.

Officials also said he was not wearing a life jacket and didn’t know how to swim.

Crews with Sherills Ford – Terrell Fire and Rescue, Cornelius Police Department, Mooresville Fire-Rescue, Denver Fire Department, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, and NC Wildlife Resources Commission all helped in the search.

His family has been notified, according to the NC Wildlife Commission.

