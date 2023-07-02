Missing boater in Lake Norman confirmed to be 16 years old, sources say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The boater who went missing in Lake Norman has been found dead, according to Cornelis-Lemley Fire Rescue.

The search for the boater began Saturday night and ended around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officials with NC Wildlife said the victim was 16 years old.

Multiple sources, including friends, coaches, and an official GoFundMe page confirmed his name was Keith Austin.

“Keith was a fighter and we already miss him terribly,” read the description of a GoFundMe page.

It appeared he jumped off the side of a sailboat but went underwater before the other people on the boat noticed, crews said.

Officials also said he was not wearing a life jacket and didn’t know how to swim.

Crews with Sherills Ford – Terrell Fire and Rescue, Cornelius Police Department, Mooresville Fire-Rescue, Denver Fire Department, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, and NC Wildlife Resources Commission all helped in the search.

His family has been notified, according to the NC Wildlife Commission.

