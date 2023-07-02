Miles Bridges preparing to sign $7.9M qualifying offer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Miles Bridges is looking to make his return to the court for the first time in over a year but, Bridges camp as well as the Hornets organization have tried to come to terms with what the future holds for the young forward.

A few days after the Hornets extended qualifying offers to Miles Bridges, P.J Washington, and Theo Maledon, Bridges agent Rich Paul has told ESPN that he has officially to signed the qualifying offer for the 2023-2024 NBA season.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the signing would make him an unrestricted free agent next summer as Bridges and the Hornets are apparently “far apart” in extension talks.

Bridges has officially signed the qualifying offer now, his agent Rich Paul tells ESPN. He'll be an unrestricted free agent next summer. https://t.co/kOfqn6hAi0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2023

The NBA suspended Miles Bridges for 30 games after a domestic violence incident in 2022. Bridges will serve the remaining 10 game of his suspension this season but when he plays he has proven to be effective as one of the NBA’s most explosive slashing forwards.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.