Miles Bridges preparing to sign $7.9M qualifying offer

The Hornets forward will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.
FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball...
FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Bridges says he may be back in the NBA soon, returning to play for the Hornets. Bridges tells The Associated Press it has been a long process and he might be playing in March. Bridges attended Michigan State's home game against No. 17 Indiana on Tuesday night, Feb. 21. Bridges has not played this season while under an NBA investigation. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Harrington Gardiner Jr.
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Miles Bridges is looking to make his return to the court for the first time in over a year but, Bridges camp as well as the Hornets organization have tried to come to terms with what the future holds for the young forward.

A few days after the Hornets extended qualifying offers to Miles Bridges, P.J Washington, and Theo Maledon, Bridges agent Rich Paul has told ESPN that he has officially to signed the qualifying offer for the 2023-2024 NBA season.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the signing would make him an unrestricted free agent next summer as Bridges and the Hornets are apparently “far apart” in extension talks.

The NBA suspended Miles Bridges for 30 games after a domestic violence incident in 2022. Bridges will serve the remaining 10 game of his suspension this season but when he plays he has proven to be effective as one of the NBA’s most explosive slashing forwards.

