PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Juveniles named suspects in Monroe hotel homicide

One of the three is in custody, according to police.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three juveniles were named suspects in a Saturday night homicide, Monroe Police Department officials said.

The shooting happened around 11:48 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn on West Roosevelt Boulevard.

[Three charged in Monroe murder that killed 19-year-old]

When police got on scene, they said they found Anthony Delts had been shot to death in a hotel room.

One of the juveniles is in custody.

Because of their ages, their names will not be released.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered
The Vault, at Bank of America Stadium. A new premium space for fans enjoying sports at the...
Panthers-Charlotte current stadium agreement ends. Could the Panthers relocate?
The U.S. Whitewater Center's plan for its Fourth of July fireworks display has raised concerns...
County pulls permit for Whitewater Center’s July 4 fireworks display
Randall Lane Shropshire
Husband arrested after wife shot, pushed from car in Lincoln Co.
Richard Allen Truitt
Charlotte man charged in young son’s shooting death arrested again

Latest News

Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Fury 325 Shut down, visitors noticed crack on famous park ride
Fury 325 Shut down, visitors noticed crack on famous park ride
Accident lead to road closure between Sawyers Mill Road and Wednesbury Blvd
Fatal crash causes road closure in Northeast Charlotte
Brandon Miller, right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected...
Hornets sign rookie forward Brandon Miller