Juveniles named suspects in Monroe hotel homicide

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three juveniles were named suspects in a Saturday night homicide, Monroe Police Department officials said.

The shooting happened around 11:48 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn on West Roosevelt Boulevard.

When police got on scene, they said they found Anthony Delts had been shot to death in a hotel room.

One of the juveniles is in custody.

Because of their ages, their names will not be released.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

