Fury 325 Shut down, visitors noticed crack on famous park ride

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Jeremy Wagner is a former paramedic and volunteer firefighter in Conover, so he has a trained eye for spotting potential disasters and thanks to his quick camera work and insistence with park security, he made sure that everybody left Carowinds safe and sound.

“It takes one time, just one time,” said Jeremy Wagner, person who noticed the crack.

By being in the right place at the right time at Carowinds, Jeremy Wagner made sure tragedy was avoided.

He was waiting for his kids to finish one last ride while he waited out near the entrance, and when the Fury 325 rode by, something caught his eye.

“And I look up and I see a light, come through the pole.”

When the next car came by, he pulled out his phone and took a video he says what he saw when he played it back sent a shock through his chest.

“When the car came by, I saw it move.”

That’s when he sprung into action, immediately showing the video to park security to have them shut down the ride. He didn’t get a clear answer from the park on if the ride would shut down, but Wagner eventually called the fire department, and learned that his video did indeed prompt the shutdown of the Fury.

“My heart was like relieved because I was just afraid, being the 50th anniversary, and the 4th of July weekend, are they gonna do the right thing? I just didn’t want to see something bad happen.”

Wagner’s daughter Caroline rode Fury eight times, and wonders why her dad caught that crack before any park employee did.

“I’m really surprised that someone from the parking lot had to get that crack, because I feel like the employees should’ve gotten it,” said Caroline Wagner, Rode Fury 325.

As for how long that damage had been on that support beam, this picture was sent to WBTV by Tiffany Newton, and it’s timestamped for June 24.

When Zoomed in, you can see the crack along the left side of the beam, meaning this structural failure had likely been forming for at least seven days.

Carowinds released a statement after shutting down the ride that says in part quote:

“Carowinds today closed Fury 325 after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar. The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed. Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process. As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.”

Carowinds claims that Fury and the rest of the rides are inspected daily, but we pushed harder to ask why these inspections missed that crack in the beam for over a week, and were told that the park did not have any further comment at this time

