Father of 5 dies after falling from nature trail in Oregon

A Beaverton father of five died after a fall from the Multnomah Falls trail on Saturday afternoon, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
By Jeffrey Lindblom and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A father of five died after a fall from the Multnomah Falls trail on Saturday, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Just before 2 p.m., rescue crews responded to the trail about a half mile from the Benson Bridge.

Deputy John Plock with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the man slipped off the trail at a switchback and fell about 150 feet.

“It’s pretty steep on the edge,” Plock said, “and that’s where he fell.”

Plock said the man had five children between elementary and high school age who were also at the falls at the time of the accident.

“Mom, dad, five kids all here enjoying a beautiful day at Multnomah Falls, and unfortunately a tragic accident happened,” Plock said. “At one point on the trail, the father slipped and fell down an embankment.”

Plock said the family wasn’t all together at the time, so what caused the man to fall is currently unclear.

When searchers failed to find the man right away, they deployed a drone to help with the search.

“But they weren’t able to see anything from the air,” Plock said. “Our deputies from the ground were able to locate him.”

The searchers fanned out along the trail and roadway and, after about 45 minutes, they were able to fine the man while searching along the road. He was declared dead at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

