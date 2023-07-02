PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Fatal crash causes road closure in Northeast Charlotte

Accident lead to road closure between Sawyers Mill Road and Wednesbury Blvd(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash has led to road a closure on US highway 29 in Northeast Charlotte.

According to The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the accident took place on the 12300 block of North Tryon street. One person involved the accident was killed according to medic.

The accident lead to road closures in both directions between Sawyers Mill Road and Wednesbury Boulevard on US Highway 29.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area and go take a detour to get to their destination.

