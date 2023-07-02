PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
6 dead, deputies investigating murder, fire in Colleton Co.

One arrested on attempted murder charges
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical condition in Colleton County Sunday, authorities said.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical condition in Colleton County Sunday, authorities said.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire on Folly Creek Lane in Greenpond around 11 a.m. Sunday.

One person was transported to an area hospital by CARE flight in critical condition, deputies said.

Investigators said 33-year-old Ryan Lenard Manigo was arrested for the attempted murder of the surviving victim.

Deputies said additional charges are pending the victim’s identification and autopsies.

Manigo was being held in the Colleton County Detention Center.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Arson Unit, Crime Scene Unit and Special Victim’s Unit are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical condition in Colleton County Sunday, authorities said.

