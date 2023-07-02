PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 dead, 2 injured at Fairfield County party

1 dead, 2 injured during a shooting at a party in Fairfield County
1 dead, 2 injured during a shooting at a party in Fairfield County(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a person dead and two others injured Saturday.

Deputies said they were dispatched to a 21st birthday party on Peach Road at 9:34 p.m. When deputies arrived they said the place was crowded with an estimated count of 200 people.

Deputies said they found a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old male injured. The 21-year-old has since died, according to deputies.

Deputies said they later learned of a third victim, a 22-year-old man.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

