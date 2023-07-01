Two people injured during incident on Mountain Island Lake

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is being treated for life threatening injuries and another is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after an incident on Mountain Island Lake.

According to Gaston County EMS, the incident took place on Neck Road shortly before 5 p.m. Authorities were told a man appeared to have been drowning in the lake and the person’s cousin jumped in to help him while injuring himself in the process.

Both men were rescued by medic and taken to a hospital in Mecklenburg County closer to the incident.

