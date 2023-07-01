PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read 600 posts a day.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What appeared to be a Twitter outage Saturday morning turned out to be a temporary policy change.

“#TwitterDown” was trending as thousands of users got messages saying, “Rate limit exceeded.”

At midday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted that due to “extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation,” the social media platform was imposing limits.

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read 600 posts a day.

New accounts are limited to 300 posts a day.

When CNN reached out to Twitter for comment, the platform responded with an automated poop emoji.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered
Police are conducting a death investigation after a person was shot and killed at the PNC Music...
Police investigating after 1 killed in shooting at PNC Music Pavilion
The U.S. Whitewater Center's plan for its Fourth of July fireworks display has raised concerns...
County pulls permit for Whitewater Center’s July 4 fireworks display
The Matthews-based megachurch did not list a reason for the withdrawal.
Elevation Church withdraws from Southern Baptist Convention
The Vault, at Bank of America Stadium. A new premium space for fans enjoying sports at the...
Panthers-Charlotte current stadium agreement ends. Could the Panthers relocate?

Latest News

A house was intentionally set on fire Saturday at the corner of Anderson and Byrne streets.
Firefighters: Charlotte house fire set intentionally
Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their...
Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say
Aidan Theis, 18, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend while she slept at hotel
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
Macron scraps trip amid rioting across France, as loved ones bury teen slain by police