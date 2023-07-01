PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘No swim’ advisory issued for portion of Lake Wylie

Almost 400 gallons of sewage spilled into the lake.
A portion of Lake Wylie is now under a no swim advisory.
A portion of Lake Wylie is now under a no swim advisory.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of Lake Wylie is now under a no swim advisory.

Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services issued the advisory for a cove off Rosapenny Road after almost 400 gallons of sewage spilled into the lake after a pipe failed.

Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager, said the advisories are standard procedure.

“Since this cove on Lake Wylie is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” said Rozzelle.

The discharge has stopped and the line is being repaired, but the advisory will remain until the water quality is deemed suitable for human contact.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Police are conducting a death investigation after a person was shot and killed at the PNC Music...
Police investigating after 1 killed in shooting at PNC Music Pavilion
A Concord Police officer is on administrative duty after being charged in a criminal case.
Concord Police officer on administrative duty after criminal charges
Troopers said the crash happened around 3:10 p.m. on U.S. 321 near the Watauga County line.
NCSHP: Lenoir man dies, 2 others injured in Blowing Rock crash

Latest News

A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered
Randall Lane Shropshire
Lincoln Co.: Deputies searching for suspect after woman shot, thrown from car
The U.S. Whitewater Center's plan for its Fourth of July fireworks display has raised concerns...
County pulls permit for Whitewater Center’s July 4 fireworks display
Richard Allen Truitt
Charlotte man charged in young son’s shooting death arrested again