‘No swim’ advisory issued for portion of Lake Wylie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of Lake Wylie is now under a no swim advisory.

Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services issued the advisory for a cove off Rosapenny Road after almost 400 gallons of sewage spilled into the lake after a pipe failed.

Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager, said the advisories are standard procedure.

“Since this cove on Lake Wylie is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” said Rozzelle.

The discharge has stopped and the line is being repaired, but the advisory will remain until the water quality is deemed suitable for human contact.

