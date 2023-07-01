PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle

By KSAT staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading his vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department said the driver was unloading the marble slabs Wednesday when the load became unstable and fell.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim worked for Unison Transport and was alone at the time of the incident.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are now looking into what went wrong.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

