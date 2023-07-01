Lincoln Co.: Deputies searching for suspect after woman shot, thrown from car

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County deputies are searching for a man they believe was involved in a woman being shot several times and thrown from a car.

The crime happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 321, close to exit 28, according to passing drivers who called 911.

She was taken to an area hospital.

Deputies have closed part of the highway while the investigation is underway.

Officers say they are searching for Randall Lane Shropshire, 53, of Lincolnton and believe he might be in a white car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.