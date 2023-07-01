PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

How to beat the heat this 4th of July weekend

Dehydration is a major concern when people mix alcohol and hours of activity in the sun.
Record high temperatures approach for the Fourth of July holiday weekend
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As your family gears up for the 4th of July weekend, rising temperatures need to be top of mind.

“If you’re dehydrated, your blood pressure will be low and it’s bad to have a low blood pressure cause it affects everything,” Dr. Kobina Wilmot, a cardiologist with Novant Health, said.

He says dehydration can go from bad to worse fast.

“You can be lightheaded, dizzy, you can pass out,” he said.

To avoid getting to that point, he recommends drinking 64 ounces of water a day.

“If you’re drinking alcohol, you need to drink more water too, to account for the dehydration,” he said.

Splashing into a pool or lake does not put you out of the woods.

“We’re assuming that being around water helps, but you still sweat, you’re still losing electrolytes, you’re still losing water,” he said.

Dr. Wilmot says people of all ages are at risk for heat stroke, particularly those 65 and older.

He recommends those in that age group limit their time outside during the peak hours of heat.

At any age, he says you should look out for symptoms that may mean you need medical attention.

“Feeling like the room is spinning just when you get up from a seated position to a standing position, you feel a little like you’re off kilter, you feel like you might pass out,” he said. “That’s not a good sign.”

If you’re headed somewhere cooler for the weekend, like the mountains, he says you still need to be cautious because humidity can affect you similarly to heat.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Police are conducting a death investigation after a person was shot and killed at the PNC Music...
Police investigating after 1 killed in shooting at PNC Music Pavilion
A Concord Police officer is on administrative duty after being charged in a criminal case.
Concord Police officer on administrative duty after criminal charges
Troopers said the crash happened around 3:10 p.m. on U.S. 321 near the Watauga County line.
NCSHP: Lenoir man dies, 2 others injured in Blowing Rock crash

Latest News

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to reject President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
Financial advice ahead of student loan repayment starting and SCOTUS decision
Breaking News
Iredell Co. man killed after pointing rifle at deputies, officials say
The Vault, at Bank of America Stadium. A new premium space for fans enjoying sports at the...
Panthers-Charlotte current stadium agreement ends. Could the Panthers relocate?
The U.S. Whitewater Center's plan for its Fourth of July fireworks display has raised concerns...
County pulls permit for Whitewater Center’s July 4 fireworks display