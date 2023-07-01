Hornets sign rookie forward Brandon Miller

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The newest member of the Hornets has officially been added to the team.

President of basketball operations and general manager Mitch Kupchak officially announced that the team has signed the rookie small forward Brandon Miller.

Miller was the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Miller and forward Scoot Henderson were projected by many draft analysts to end up in Charlotte. The signing comes on the same day the team announced the extension of franchise guard Lamelo Ball.

Miller will look to add to what is already a young core. He is coming off a breakout season at Alabama where he averaged an SEC-best 18.8 points per game and ranked first in the conference in three-point field goals with 106. He also finished fourth in the nation with 8.2 rebounds per game.

Miller will wear number 24 for the Hornets and be ready to play in the NBA Summer League on July 7th.

