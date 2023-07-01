PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Hornets sign Lamelo Ball to five-year extension

Ball was heading into the final season of his rookie contract.
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball up court while guarded by Indiana...
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball up court while guarded by Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Harrington Gardiner Jr.
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As free agency begins players have already started to sign huge extensions and we’ve also seen players move to different teams around the league, but the Hornets kept their biggest franchise piece in the Queen city for the next five years.

According Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Hornets and Lamelo Ball are finalizing a five-year extension worth up to $260 million.

Ball was heading into the final season of his rookie contract. He was due $10.9 million this season and the Hornets now have him in Charlotte as we’ve continue to see teams around the league lock up young pivotal pieces towards their respective teams.

During what was in injury plagued season for the Hornets, Ball fractured his right ankle and was only limited to 36 games but when healthy Ball showed flashes of brilliance on the court.

He finished the season averaging 23.3 points per game, 8.4 assists per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, and shot 41% from the field. Ball also earned his first All-Star appearance this season before being sidelined with the injury.

This moves comes shortly after backup guard Dennis Smith Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets according Shams Charania. The Fayetteville native and North Carolina State alum was an unrestricted free agent and decided to take his talents up north after spending the season playing in Charlotte.

The Ball resigning should give fans in Charlotte hope for the future. Ball recently became the second youngest player ever behind Lebron James to record 1,000 points, rebounds, and assists. He will also be playing next to newly drafted Alabama forward Brandon Miller.

Hopefully, Ball’s flashy play and prolific scoring ability should be enough to take the team to new heights but also attract other big names to the Queen city.

