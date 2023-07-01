PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Hornets lose guard Dennis Smith Jr. signs 1-year deal with Nets

Smith Jr. was and unrestricted free agent and chose Brooklyn after the Nets made an urgent push for him.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is guarded by Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is guarded by Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)(Scott Kinser | AP)
By Harrington Gardiner Jr.
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Fayetteville native and North Carolina State alum is taking his talents up north after spending a year in Charlotte.

According to Shams Charania and Stadium, guard Dennis Smith Jr. is signing a 1-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Smith Jr. was an unrestricted free agent and chose Brooklyn after they made an urgent push for him. He is their first out of house addition of the free agency period as they pivot towards a different direction in the post Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era.

Dennis Smith Jr. has traveled across the NBA for several seasons and during his tenure with the Hornets he averaged 8.9 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game. Coming out of N.C. State Smith Jr. was known for his prolific scoring ability but has improved tremendously as a defensive player of the course of his career.

It has not been reported how much the deal has been worth but this move leaves Lamelo Ball and Terry Rozier has the two prominent guards on the Hornets roster.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered
The U.S. Whitewater Center's plan for its Fourth of July fireworks display has raised concerns...
County pulls permit for Whitewater Center’s July 4 fireworks display
Police are conducting a death investigation after a person was shot and killed at the PNC Music...
Police investigating after 1 killed in shooting at PNC Music Pavilion
The Matthews-based megachurch did not list a reason for the withdrawal.
Elevation Church withdraws from Southern Baptist Convention
The Vault, at Bank of America Stadium. A new premium space for fans enjoying sports at the...
Panthers-Charlotte current stadium agreement ends. Could the Panthers relocate?

Latest News

FILE - Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks celebrates the team's 4-2 win over the...
Liam Hendriks to be honored with Jimmy V award
Carolinas Metro Reds uses baseball to keep kids focused on life skills
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) brings the ball up court during an NBA basketball...
Hornets extend qualifying offer to Miles Bridges
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is one of 14 host sites for the 2023 Gold Cup.
Everything you need to know about the Gold Cup, featuring the USMNT in Charlotte