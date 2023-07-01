Hornets lose guard Dennis Smith Jr. signs 1-year deal with Nets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Fayetteville native and North Carolina State alum is taking his talents up north after spending a year in Charlotte.

According to Shams Charania and Stadium, guard Dennis Smith Jr. is signing a 1-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Smith Jr. was an unrestricted free agent and chose Brooklyn after they made an urgent push for him. He is their first out of house addition of the free agency period as they pivot towards a different direction in the post Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era.

Free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Nets made Smith a priority in free agency as their first call, and he becomes their first addition of the summer. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Dennis Smith Jr. has traveled across the NBA for several seasons and during his tenure with the Hornets he averaged 8.9 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game. Coming out of N.C. State Smith Jr. was known for his prolific scoring ability but has improved tremendously as a defensive player of the course of his career.

It has not been reported how much the deal has been worth but this move leaves Lamelo Ball and Terry Rozier has the two prominent guards on the Hornets roster.

