Help needed in finding missing York Co. man

CATAWBA, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Patrick Michael Pellegrino Jr. was last heard from around 7 a.m. June 24, according to deputies. His car was found in his driveway and his phone at home with a dead battery four days later.

Pellegrino is described as a 6′3″ tall man weighing around 205 pounds. He is about 50 years old and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He also has tattoos on his arms and legs.

Family members say he is a veteran who sustained a head injury during his time in combat. They believe he could be lost or disoriented.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-628-3059.

