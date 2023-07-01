PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
First Alert Weather Day tomorrow, temperatures soar on Fourth of July weekend

Heat index values could climb as highs as 105.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are still on track for the warmth and humidity to increase across the Carolinas.  A Heat Advisory has been issued for Sunday, for Mecklenburg County and counties to the east; heat index values could climb as highs as 105.

  •  First Alert Weather Day Sunday:  Heat Advisory,  PM scattered showers and thunderstorms
  •  Monday:  Sun & clouds,  hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms
  •  Tuesday:  Sun & clouds,  hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms.

We will wrap up this Saturday with some isolated to widely scattered showers and storms.  Overnight, a stray shower will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.  More hot and humid conditions can be expected for Sunday along with some scattered storms in the afternoon.  Highs will climb into the low to mid-90s and heat index values could reach as high as 105.

For Monday and the 4th of July more afternoon storms will be possible but most of the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.  On Wednesday and Thursday some hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

