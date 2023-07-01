First Alert Weather Day tomorrow, temperatures soar on Fourth of July weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are still on track for the warmth and humidity to increase across the Carolinas. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Sunday, for Mecklenburg County and counties to the east; heat index values could climb as highs as 105.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday : Heat Advisory, PM scattered showers and thunderstorms

Monday : Sun & clouds, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms

Tuesday: Sun & clouds, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Until 6pm for Alexander, Catawba, & Iredell Counties. Main threats=60mph wind gust and quarter size hail. #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/WA1JeBNwGY — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) July 1, 2023

We will wrap up this Saturday with some isolated to widely scattered showers and storms. Overnight, a stray shower will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s. More hot and humid conditions can be expected for Sunday along with some scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the low to mid-90s and heat index values could reach as high as 105.

For Monday and the 4th of July more afternoon storms will be possible but most of the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s. On Wednesday and Thursday some hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

