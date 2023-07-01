Firefighters: Charlotte house fire set intentionally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was intentionally set on fire Saturday, crews with the Charlotte Fire Department confirmed.

The fire happened at a home by the intersection of Anderson and Byrnes streets.

Crews said it was controlled in about 10 minutes with no injuries reported.

An investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set.

Damage is estimated to be around $1,500. Firefighters said one person and a dog were displaced but are receiving help from the Red Cross.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.