Firefighters: Charlotte house fire set intentionally

The fire happened Saturday afternoon.
A house was intentionally set on fire Saturday at the corner of Anderson and Byrne streets.
A house was intentionally set on fire Saturday at the corner of Anderson and Byrne streets.(Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was intentionally set on fire Saturday, crews with the Charlotte Fire Department confirmed.

The fire happened at a home by the intersection of Anderson and Byrnes streets.

Crews said it was controlled in about 10 minutes with no injuries reported.

An investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set.

Damage is estimated to be around $1,500. Firefighters said one person and a dog were displaced but are receiving help from the Red Cross.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

