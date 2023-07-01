Financial advice ahead of student loan repayment starting and SCOTUS decision

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A plan to help millions of Americans with student loans was shot down as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a plan from President Joe Biden to cancel up to $10,000 of student debt per person.

The pause on student loan repayments is already ending with payments starting in October.

Friday’s decision means those with debt will have more to pay back than they might have, which could mean having to make major financial adjustments.

Jeffery Paddyfote, an independent investment adviser said, “Big banks are probably happy, but millions of student loan borrowers are going to be saddened by this.”

It was a tough pill to swallow for some federal student loan borrowers Friday as the hope for student loan relief was gutted.

Teaira Collins said, “I was hoping that my student loans would be forgiven, at least some sort of way but now that they’re not I know I’m going to have to start paying them back again soon.”

Stephen Maddox added, “I think it was a good idea but overall when you go to college and you signup to take on the debt to better your life, and to make your life better, to make more money, I think you should pay that back.”

Under President Biden’s plan, people making less than $125,000 and had federal student loans would have $10,000 or $20,000 forgiven.

The White House says 90% of the relief would have gone to people making less than $75,000 a year.

Paddyfote said, “There’s still going to be government forgiveness, if you’re in a government job or been in a government job for 5 years, you can actually after 5 years make a certain minimum payment, you can actually have it forgiven.”

If that’s not the case for you – you have between now and October to figure out a budget and plan.

Federal student loan repayments start this fall after a pause for over 3 years because of the pandemic – a date people aren’t looking forward to.

Paddyfote said, “Look at your expenses, look at your income, factor this payment you’ve got coming up back into your budget,”

The financial expert suggests cutting back on expenses like eating out, memberships, finding a cheaper insurance rate and delaying major purchases like buying a new car or planning a trip.

“I know it’s going to be difficult for folks, but people don’t plan to fail, they just fail to plan and so now is the time to create a budget and plan, don’t wait until October,” said Paddyfote.

President Biden has responded to today’s decision from the Supreme Court vowing to continue finding ways to address people’s student loan debt. The Biden administration said it will announce more steps it plans to take.

