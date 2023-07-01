Expect a hot Fourth of July with storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a hot and humid weekend ahead along with the possibility of some scattered thunderstorms at times.

Today: Mostly sun, scattered storms

Sunday: Hot, PM scattered showers and thunderstorms

Monday: Sun & clouds, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms

Today we’ll be keeping a close eye on any storms that develop to our northwest but most of today will be hot and humid with sunshine, and highs in the lower 90s. Later this afternoon, there will be a chance for some scattered storms and some of those could linger into the evening hours.

Most of today stays hot & humid but there will be a chance for a few storms this afternoon. #ncwx #scwx #clt pic.twitter.com/p3YwoGstio — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) July 1, 2023

Overnight, a stray shower will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.

Sunday will be even hotter with a chance for some scattered storms. Highs on Sunday will climb into the low to mid-90s.

For Monday and the 4th of July, more afternoon storms will be possible but most of the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

On Wednesday and Thursday, some hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Forecast feels like temps

Have a great holiday weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

