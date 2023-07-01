PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte man charged in young son’s shooting death arrested again

The charges are in regard to a separate incident.
Richard Allen Truitt
Richard Allen Truitt(MCSO)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man arrested following his son’s shooting death in April was arrested again in June.

Richard Allen Truitt was charged two months ago with felony involuntary manslaughter and failure to secure a firearm from a minor following the death of his son, Jackson Truitt.

[Bond kept at $10K for Charlotte father charged in 3-year-old son’s shooting death]

According to jail records, he was released on arrested on April 14 and released on April 21.

Truitt was arrested again on June 6 regarding another incident. According to court documents, he allegedly pushed a woman and damaged her car.

He was charged with assault on a female, injury to personal property and resisting a public officer.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

