Charlotte man charged in young son’s shooting death arrested again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man arrested following his son’s shooting death in April was arrested again in June.

Richard Allen Truitt was charged two months ago with felony involuntary manslaughter and failure to secure a firearm from a minor following the death of his son, Jackson Truitt.

According to jail records, he was released on arrested on April 14 and released on April 21.

Truitt was arrested again on June 6 regarding another incident. According to court documents, he allegedly pushed a woman and damaged her car.

He was charged with assault on a female, injury to personal property and resisting a public officer.

