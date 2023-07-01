PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered

The crack was discovered in a support beam.
A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.(Jeremy Wagner/Provided)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.

A video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows the crack on Fury 325.

Posted by Jeremy Wagner on Friday, June 30, 2023

Park officials issued a statement saying, in part, that the ride will remain closed until repairs are made. They also added that all rides are inspected daily.

Read the full statement here:

“Carowinds today closed Fury 325 after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar. The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed. Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process. As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Police are conducting a death investigation after a person was shot and killed at the PNC Music...
Police investigating after 1 killed in shooting at PNC Music Pavilion
A Concord Police officer is on administrative duty after being charged in a criminal case.
Concord Police officer on administrative duty after criminal charges
Troopers said the crash happened around 3:10 p.m. on U.S. 321 near the Watauga County line.
NCSHP: Lenoir man dies, 2 others injured in Blowing Rock crash

Latest News

A portion of Lake Wylie is now under a no swim advisory.
‘No swim’ advisory issued for portion of Lake Wylie
Randall Lane Shropshire
Lincoln Co.: Deputies searching for suspect after woman shot, thrown from car
The U.S. Whitewater Center's plan for its Fourth of July fireworks display has raised concerns...
County pulls permit for Whitewater Center’s July 4 fireworks display
Richard Allen Truitt
Charlotte man charged in young son’s shooting death arrested again