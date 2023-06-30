PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
South Carolina natives to be honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The roster includes the late actor Chadwick Boseman and singer Darius Rucker(Photos obtained from Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, Amy Harris/Invision/AP and Atlanta News First)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men who you may or may not know were born and raised in the Palmetto State will be honored with stars at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame site announced the 2024 honorees Monday. The roster included the late actor Chadwick Boseman, known for his role in movies such as Black Panther, 42 and 21 Bridges.

According to his biography at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Boseman was a native of Anderson.

The Academy Award-nominated actor passed away on August 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43-years-old.

Boseman will be honored in the category of Motion Pictures alongside Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, and Michelle Yeoh.

Country singer Darius Rucker will also be honored with a star. According to his official website, Rucker is a native of Charleston.

Rucker is the former lead singer and guitarist of the Grammy Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish. The band was formed right here in Columbia.

Rucker will be honored in the category of Recordings alongside Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Gwen Stefani, and Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young.

More information about other honorees and their categories can be found here.

