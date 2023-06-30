Social media post leads to arrest by Rowan deputies

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County say a social media post led to the arrest of a man wanted in two counties.

According to the report, on Wednesday, deputies received a call where a citizen had recognized a suspect vehicle from a Facebook post about a larceny.

Deputies responded to the area of Safrit Rd. and Edgefield Dr. and located the vehicle.

Charles Hartsell, 43, was seen at the vehicle, according to deputies, and he ran once he spotted law enforcement. A search of the area was conducted, and Hartsell was located.

Deputies investigated and recovered suspected stolen property.

Hartsell was charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts, larceny, possession of stolen goods, failure to appear, and resist/obstruct/delay.

Hartsell also had an outstanding warrant from Cabarrus County for child support.

