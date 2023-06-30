PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police investigating after 1 killed in shooting at PNC Music Pavilion

The shooting happened as a concert was letting out, just after 11 p.m. on Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are conducting a death investigation after a person was shot and killed at the PNC Music Pavilion in northeast Charlotte late Thursday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), officers responded to reports of someone being shot shortly after 11 p.m.

Once at the scene, they found a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police blocked off parking lots D and E as they investigated.

The shooting happened just as the Peso Pluma concert was letting out.

Hundreds of people were in the area, with lots of traffic around as they were leaving the venue.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the victim and are deeming the shooting as a death investigation, not a homicide.

WBTV reached out to LiveNation, the concert promoter, who said because the incident happened outside of the venue, all questions should be directed to police.

Also Read: Fans complain that traffic issues at PNC Music Pavilion kept them from attending concert

