Police chief expresses concern over plan for July 4 fireworks at Whitewater Center

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are expressing concerns about the Fourth of July fireworks at the U.S. Whitewater Center.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said in a June 29 letter to county officials that the plan for the Whitewater Center’s July 3 and July 4 fireworks display as submitted, “creates a significant public safety concern.”

Specific concerns Jennings outlines in his letter include:

  • Not addressing the large influx of vehicles and the lack of contingencies for blocked or stalled traffic
  • Listing Hawfield Road as an emergency egress route, despite it being a private road that is currently blocked by residents who live on the street
  • A crowd management staff for 7,500 attendees when 10,000 are estimated based on previous years
  • The center hiring on-site private security, but the exact number is not documented
  • Only 1,500 parking spaces at the center while an estimated 4,500 vehicles are expected

The chief also said that CMPD will have a small contingency of staff to assist with monitoring the event, but will not provide any planned traffic control with on-duty staff.

“As always, we will address 911 emergency calls as appropriately as we can,” Jennings wrote in his email. “Any major response to the Whitewater Center will require pulling staff from patrol working across our jurisdiction, which jeopardizes our responsibility to our citizens.”

Jennings ended the letter by saying he hopes all involved can come to “some amenable solution” that ensures a safe event at the Whitewater Center with minimal impact on area residents and visitors to the center.

WBTV has reached out to the Whitewater Center for comment.

