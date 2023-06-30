Person dead after being crushed between truck and trailer in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed after they were crushed between a truck and trailer in the Pineville area on Thursday night.

According to Medic, the incident happened at a business in the 230 block of Westinghouse Boulevard, near the Nations Ford Road intersection.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the victim.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

