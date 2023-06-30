PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Person dead after being crushed between truck and trailer in Pineville

The incident happened at a business on Westinghouse Boulevard on Thursday night.
A person died Thursday night after they were crushed between a truck and trailer in Pineville.
A person died Thursday night after they were crushed between a truck and trailer in Pineville.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed after they were crushed between a truck and trailer in the Pineville area on Thursday night.

According to Medic, the incident happened at a business in the 230 block of Westinghouse Boulevard, near the Nations Ford Road intersection.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the victim.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

